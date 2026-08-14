Kozhikode: A 40-year-old woman from the United Arab Emirates was found dead at a prominent hotel on Jaffer Khan Colony Road in Kozhikode city on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Zainab Ali Juma Mohammed Al Marzouqi, a native of Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, the woman had arrived in Kerala with her family as part of a tourist visit, and the hotel staff found her unconscious in her bedroom.

Though she was taken to a nearby private hospital, she was declared dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident was reported to the Nadakkavu Police Station. On receiving the information, police officers reached the hotel and initiated inquest proceedings and a preliminary investigation.

Police said that the exact cause of death, as well as whether there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident, would be determined only after receiving the post-mortem report.