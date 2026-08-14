With the nation gearing up to celebrate Independence Day, the iconic Mahatma Gandhi statue at Pathanamthitta Central Junction is facing a bizarre predicament. The Father of the Nation is currently without his trademark round spectacles after a thief made off with them weeks ago.

The theft occurred right in the bustling heart of the town, in an area where police personnel are stationed day and night for traffic duty. Adding to the irony, the local police station is situated less than 100 metres away from the statue. Yet, the perpetrator managed to steal the thin-framed circular spectacles completely undetected.

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Though the police could easily identify the culprits by reviewing local CCTV footage, officers have seemingly turned a blind eye to the incident. To make matters worse, anti-socials have also draped a cheap necklace over the statue's hands, altering the dignified appearance of the monument.

The statue, erected under the leadership of the Junior Chamber International (JCI), regularly serves as a focal point for national commemorations. While several organisations recently gathered at the site to offer floral tributes on Quit India Day, none has taken the initiative to either track down the stolen glasses or install a replacement pair.

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As residents prepare for the I-Day celebrations, many are left wondering if Bapu will finally get his spectacles back to witness the historic day in full clarity.