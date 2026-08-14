A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus trip was abruptly cancelled in Koothattukulam on Tuesday afternoon after a heated argument broke out over a currency note. The dispute, which began over accusations that a passenger handed over a banknote after holding it in his mouth, escalated to the point where the female conductor had to seek medical treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident unfolded when a commuter presented a currency note to buy a ticket. The female conductor refused to accept the money, alleging it was unhygienic and wet with saliva because the passenger had been holding it between his teeth. As the argument intensified, other passengers on board reportedly sided with the commuter and confronted the conductor.

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Overwhelmed by the mounting confrontation and the ensuing mental stress, the conductor walked off the bus and informed depot officials that she was unable to continue her duty. She subsequently admitted herself to the Koothattukulam Government Hospital for medical care. With no replacement available immediately, the depot was forced to cancel the scheduled service, leaving several passengers stranded.

Commuter outrage over service cuts

Meanwhile, passengers in Varapuzha are raising serious concerns over the alleged unannounced reduction of KSRTC services along the busy Container Road. Commuters claim that services have been quietly slashed following the launch of the women-centric 'Priyadarshini' service on this route.

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Previously, KSRTC operated regular and timely services connecting Ernakulam Boat Jetty to Paravur and Guruvayur during peak morning and evening hours. This route was highly preferred by office-goers and students from the Paravur region as it allowed them to bypass the notorious traffic bottlenecks at Edappally and reach their destinations faster. The introduction of the Priyadarshini service also saw a significant rise in female patronage, with many shifting from private buses to state transport.

Longer waiting times

However, commuters allege that regular buses have now become irregular without warning. While services previously operated every 10 minutes, passengers are now forced to wait between 15 and 30 minutes, with delays extending even longer after 9.30 AM. Despite growing complaints from commuters, KSRTC authorities have refuted the allegations, maintaining that no services have been cut on the route.