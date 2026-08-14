The journey of Rajmohan Pillai, chairman of the multinational Beta Group, reads like a cinematic plot. Today, his group stands as a global powerhouse valued at $2 billion (approximately ₹19,085 crore). Yet, behind this success lies a story of surviving a childhood learning disorder, battling 175 legal cases, and conquering a mountain of inherited debt that once seemed impossible to escape.

A trial by fire at eighteen

At just 18, while most teenagers were adjusting to college life, Rajmohan Pillai was thrust into a corporate nightmare. He was a first-year BCom student when his father fell seriously ill, forcing him to step into the family business with absolutely no prior experience. The situation he inherited was catastrophic: the business was buried under a ₹40 crore debt, and there were 175 legal cases pending against the company. At the time, the family's total assets were worth just ₹3.5 crore, and because everything was legally attached, selling off assets to clear the liabilities was not an option.

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'Even the car I used to travel in was legally attached,' Pillai recalls. 'I had no means to buy a new one or even sell what we had. Ordinarily, people sell their houses to clear off debts, but I did not even have that luxury. When liabilities pile up, you are hounded from every corner – banks, tax authorities, and creditors. There is no magic formula or quick fix to survive this. It takes slow, painstaking endurance. I decided to face every single problem head-on. I met with creditors, pleading for goods on credit. I heard countless rejections, but those few crucial approvals kept us afloat. At one point, I was paying ₹55 lakh just in interest alone.'

Taking on a brother's legacy and a $103 million debt

Just as he was beginning to stabilise his operations, tragedy struck again. His brother Rajan Pillai – famously known as India's 'Biscuit King' and former chairman of Britannia Industries – passed away. As the sole surviving brother, Rajmohan Pillai made the courageous decision to shoulder his late brother's massive liabilities, which amounted to a staggering $103 million.

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'I could have easily moved to the US or elsewhere and started afresh, leaving the liabilities behind,' Pillai says. 'The banks might have eventually written off the debts. But I promised everyone that I would clear every single penny, and I did.' This final chapter of debt clearance culminated during the demonetisation era, when he personally visited the bank to deposit a final cheque of ₹6 crore amidst long queues. 'For years, I lived under immense psychological pressure that I could never show to the world. Once the final debt was paid, the sudden release of pressure was so overwhelming that I could not even recognise faces for three days. Everyone was celebrating, but I was emotionally exhausted.'

Conquering childhood dyslexia

Pillai's resilience was forged early in life. As a child, he struggled with severe dyslexia, which made basic learning and speaking English a constant challenge. He credits his mother for helping him navigate this mental hurdle by setting strict routines to keep him on par with other children. It was only by Class 10 that he began to find his footing.

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'My mother was my ultimate anchor,' Pillai shares. 'Whenever the stress became unbearable, regardless of my age, I would put my head on her lap. When our business was on the brink of collapse, it was my mother who reminded me of the legacy built by my father and grandfather. She asked me if I was going to let that reputation crumble. That single question was the turning point of my life, giving me the courage to venture into the fire.'

The modern financial trap of EMIs

Reflecting on the financial mechanisms of his youth versus today's credit systems, Pillai notes a massive shift in how debt impacts entrepreneurs. During his crisis, he managed a hefty monthly interest of ₹55 lakh, but the repayment structures were structured on a yearly basis, allowing him room to focus on business operations and cash flow generation.

'Today's equated monthly instalment (EMI) system is highly stressful for new entrepreneurs,' Pillai warns. 'If you fail to pay a fixed amount every single month, everything grinds to a halt. The constant monthly pressure leaves very little breathing space for a struggling business to innovate or recover.'

The Beta Group's rise

Today, the Beta Group is a highly successful multinational conglomerate with a net worth of $2 billion, operating globally in packaged food manufacturing, marketing, and distribution. Headquartered in the Netherlands, it is globally recognised as one of the largest entities in the cashew nut processing and export market, a business that traces its roots back to the early 1900s as Beta Industries.

Following the untimely demise of Rajan Pillai, Rajmohan united nine different companies to establish the Beta Group as a living tribute to his brother's memory. While cashew products remain the heart of the business, the conglomerate has successfully expanded its footprint into fruit beverages, almonds, dates, pistachios, logistics, business consulting, and the entertainment sector.