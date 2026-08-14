Pathanamthitta: The Sabarimala temple will open on August 16 for the rituals marking the start of the Chingam month in Malayalam calendar. The temple will be opened at 5 pm by head priest (melshanthi) Prasad E D in the presence of tantri Kandararu Brahmadathan, following which the sacred fire will be lit in the aazhi (sacred fire) below the 18 holy steps.

The temple will open for devotees at 5 am on August 17, the first day of Chingam and the Malayalam New Year. The selection of the ulkazhakam, who assists the melshanthi with rituals and other temple duties, will also be held on Chingam 1. The selection will take place after the morning Usha Puja.

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Padipuja will be conducted at the 18 holy steps after the evening Deeparadhana from Chingam 1 onwards. After the Chingam month rituals, the Sabarimala temple will close at 10 pm on August 21. The temple will reopen on August 24 for rituals associated with Onam.

Devotees planning to visit Sabarimala during the Chingam month pujas are required to reserve their darshan slots through the virtual queue system at www.sabarimalaonline.org.