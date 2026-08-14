A tragic accident in Taliparamba, Kannur, claimed the life of a 36-year-old man after a stack of concrete electric poles collapsed on him on Thursday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Keloth Ajeesh, a resident of Vadakkemoola in Kanjirangad. The incident occurred around 7.30 pm in an area where the state electricity department stocks its concrete utility poles.

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According to local sources, Ajeesh had been resting near the stacked poles and had contacted a friend, asking to be picked up. When the friend arrived at the location shortly after, he was shocked to find Ajeesh pinned beneath a heavy concrete pole and severely injured.

With the assistance of locals, Ajeesh was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Taliparamba. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the Pariyaram Government Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment, but doctors could not save his life.

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Ajeesh is survived by his parents, P Chandran and Keloth Madhavi, and his sisters, Chandrika and Sushama.