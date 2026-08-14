Thiruvananthapuram: The Upper Primary School Teacher (UPST) Rank Holders Association has withdrawn its 17-day protest outside the Secretariat following assurances from General Education Minister N Samsudheen.

The decision came after representatives of the association held discussions with the minister. The rank holders had demanded that the PSC stop issuing fresh notifications without reporting vacancies and extend the validity of the rank list so that more candidates could be appointed before it expires.

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The minister assured the protesters that both demands would be considered sympathetically. The government also informed them that it needed 45 days to study their demand for appointing PSC-ranked candidates to HTV (Head Teacher Vacancy) posts and their concerns regarding the teacher-student ratio in government schools where posts are being abolished.

Representatives of the rank list association also told the minister that there were no upper-primary teachers in Model Residential Schools and Fisheries Schools. Based on their representation, the minister directed the Director of General Education to examine the possibility of making appointments to these schools from the existing UP School rank lists of the respective districts and take appropriate action.

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The protesters agreed to withdraw the agitation following the minister's assurance that their demands would be examined and those found feasible would be implemented at the earliest.

DGE Snehil Kumar IAS, Private Secretary Nisar H and senior officials also participated in the discussions.