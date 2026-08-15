The BJP organised a parallel Independence Day celebration in Thrissur, with party workers staging a protest over the Vande Mataram issue near the venue of the district-level celebrations.

The party workers arrived in a procession from the Thrissur Corporation office and gathered at the southern gopura nada of the Vadakkumnathan Temple, where they recited Vande Mataram in full as part of the protest.

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The protest was held near the venue of the district-level Independence Day celebrations, attended by Minister OJ Janeesh.

Reacting to the protest, Minister OJ Janeesh said the BJP may have viewed Independence Day as a day of protest because it had not played a major role in the struggle for freedom.

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“There is nothing wrong with reciting Vande Mataram in full, but they should have ensured that it was recited correctly, at least without mistakes,” the minister said.

He criticised the BJP's programme, saying that its action amounted to insulting Independence Day and described it as unfortunate.