The state government has announced the Chief Minister's Excise Medals for 2025, honouring 26 personnel of the Excise Department for their outstanding performance and dedication to duty.

The awards were sanctioned by the Taxes Department on August 15, based on recommendations submitted by the Excise Commissioner. The recipients include officers and personnel from various wings of the department, including range offices, enforcement and anti-narcotic squads, the crime branch, headquarters and administrative units.

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The two Joint Excise Commissioners selected for the honour are Vinod Kumar S, from the Awareness Wing of the Excise Commissionerate, and Sugunan M, from the Southern Zone Office in Thiruvananthapuram.

Assistant Excise Commissioner Sajith Chandran of the Vimukthi wing in Wayanad is also among the awardees.

Four Excise Circle Inspectors have been selected: Sachin SS of the Ranni Excise Circle Office, Shiju S S of the Enforcement and Anti-Narcotic Special Squad in Kollam, Ranjith Kumar T of the corresponding squad in Ernakulam, and Manoj Kumar S of the KSBC FL9 Warehouse at Vengola.

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The Excise Inspectors selected for the medal are Prashanth J S of the Excise Commissionerate, Younus M of the Perinthalmanna Range Office, Shanuj K T of the Parappanangadi Range Office and K P Pramod of the Perumbavoor Range Office.

Six Assistant Excise Inspectors (Grade) have also been chosen: Shibu K C of Thalassery Range, Sajeev K M of Anthikad Range, K K Raju of Crime Branch, O N Ajayakumar of the Enforcement and Anti-Narcotic Special Squad in Ernakulam, and Satheesh A of the Excise Crime Records Bureau.

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Three Preventive Officers and Grade Officers — Prasad Kumar J R of the Anti-Narcotic Special Squad in Kollam, Muhammadali K of Tirur Range and Suhail P P of the Anti-Narcotic Special Squad in Kannur — are among the recipients.

The list also includes Civil Excise Officers Ganesh Babu P V of the Anti-Narcotic Special Squad in Kannur, Prasannan B of Neyyattinkara Range, Nandakumar M of Amaravila Check Post and Aneesh S S of Neyyattinkara Range.

Prasanna M K, a Woman Civil Excise Officer attached to the Thalassery Range Office, has also been selected.

Ajith C, an Assistant Excise Inspector (Grade) serving as a driver with the Anti-Narcotic Special Squad in Kannur, is the recipient from the driver wing.