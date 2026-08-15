Kollam: From a new oceanic park at Sakthikulangara to a biodiversity circuit around Ashtamudi, Kollam is gearing up for a major makeover, with a slew of infrastructure and tourism projects being fast-tracked to spruce up the city.

As part of the makeover, the Tourism Department will allocate ₹4 crore for the proposed Sagarasangamam Oceanic Park at Sakthikulangara. The decision was taken at a meeting here on Friday to review the progress of various projects in the Kollam Corporation area. The meeting was chaired by mayor A K Hafees and attended by ministers Shibu Baby John, P C Vishnunath and Bindu Krishna, and MP N K Premachandran.

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Architect V R Baburaj presented the design for the Sagarasangamam project at the meeting. Tourism minister Vishnunath assured that the government would take up the project and allocate the required funds.

The ministers said the development projects would be completed within a stipulated timeframe to give the city a new look.

The meeting also decided to hold discussions with the chief minister and railway officials to formulate a special rehabilitation package for residents of Pullikkada. At Chinnakkada, the existing elevated road will be demolished to make way for a Skyway-Urban Park project, with the first phase estimated to cost ₹120 crore.

Tourism, civic projects fast-tracked

The feasibility of resuming construction of the waste treatment plant proposed at Kureepuzha in association with BPCL will be examined. Though construction of the plant has been completed, a study will be conducted to ascertain whether the waste-carrying pipelines installed earlier are functional.

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Steps will be taken to resume construction of the Njangadavu drinking water project and put in place the network required for the sewage treatment plant. Three ancillary pumping stations will also be constructed at the Collectorate, Thangassery and Kureepuzha.

Efforts will be made to improve the district’s tourism potential along with the traffic management system. Further discussions will be held with local residents on the proposed sanitary napkin disposal plant at Piravanthur panchayat.

A detailed project report has been prepared at an estimated cost of ₹1.5 crore for renovating Mahatma Gandhi Park at Kollam Beach. A botanical garden will also be developed as part of the project.

The auditorium at Anchalummoodu Junction will be renovated at a cost of ₹1 crore, while the feasibility of a floating solar project in Ashtamudi Lake will be examined.

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Steps will be taken to renovate the tsunami flats in the district, with a special project to be prepared if required.

The first phase of the Thangassery breakwater renovation, estimated to cost ₹28 crore, will be completed by November.

The Ashtamudi Biodiversity Circuit project is nearing completion, while preliminary steps are being taken to develop the Thangassery-Thirumullavaram tourist circuit.

Land will be identified within the corporation limits for a slaughterhouse and a dog shelter. Steps will also be taken to expedite construction of the railway overbridge at Kalluthazham.

MLA Vishnu Mohan, deputy mayor Dr Udaya Sukumaran Karumalil, standing committee chairpersons M S Gopakumar, Vincy Baiju, A Sadakath, T Lailakumari, Kuruvila Joseph and M Rajashree, LDF parliamentary party leader C Babu, BJP parliamentary party leader T G Girish, and officials from the Harbour Engineering, Irrigation, Inland Navigation, Kerala Water Authority and Tourism departments, among others, attended the meeting.