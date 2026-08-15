Karunya Lottery draw won't be held on Saturday due to Independence Day; Samrudhi Lottery remains on Sunday. Winners claim prizes within 90 days with a valid ID via post or designated banks.

Karunya Lottery draw won't be held on Saturday due to Independence Day; Samrudhi Lottery remains on Sunday. Winners claim prizes within 90 days with a valid ID via post or designated banks.

Karunya Lottery draw won't be held on Saturday due to Independence Day; Samrudhi Lottery remains on Sunday. Winners claim prizes within 90 days with a valid ID via post or designated banks.

Kerala State Lottery Department will not conduct the draw of Karunya Lottery today, which is held on every Saturday, due to the Independence Day holiday. The draw for Samrudhi Lottery will be held on Sunday as usual.

Kerala lottery result yesterday: Suvarna Keralam SK-65 result 14/08/2026

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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 90 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

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Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.

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