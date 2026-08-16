Kakkanad: Entry to the Collectorate, the administrative headquarters of the district, will now be through gates named after prominent social reformers and literary figures of Kerala.

Minister Roji M John on Saturday formally announced the naming of the five gates on the Collectorate campus after Dakshayani Velayudhan, Sahodaran Ayyappan, Pandit Karuppan, Mahakavi G Sankara Kurup and Changampuzha Krishna Pillai.

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Gate No. 1, the first gate on the road from Collectorate Signal Junction towards Infopark, has been named after social reformer and freedom fighter Dakshayani Velayudhan. The second gate on the same road has been named after Sahodaran Ayyappan.The third gate, accessed from Collectorate Junction, has been named after Pandit Karuppan, while the fourth gate, on District Panchayat Road, honours Mahakavi G Sankara Kurup. The fifth gate, opening onto Seaport Airport Road, has been named after poet Changampuzha Krishna Pillai.

The names were selected from suggestions submitted by employees of various offices in the Collectorate complex.