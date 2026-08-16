Kondotty: The Kondotty police on Saturday evening booked an unidentified man for allegedly sexually assaulting a female co-passenger on a KSRTC bus and launched an investigation into the incident.

The incident occurred on Friday when a man seated beside the woman allegedly sexually assaulted her on a KSRTC bus travelling from Kozhikode to Palakkad. Following her complaint, the police launched an investigation.

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“The woman had taken a photograph of the accused but did not have any other details about him,” the police said. The police are attempting to identify the man based on the photograph. “We have shared the photograph with other police stations in a bid to identify him,” an officer said.

According to the woman’s complaint, she reported the incident to the conductor and asked him to intervene, but he told her to move away instead. “The woman alleged that the conductor instead asked her to move away and sit somewhere else,” the police said.

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The police added that the conductor would be called in for questioning, following which this aspect of the complaint would also be examined.