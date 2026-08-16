Kozhikode: A mobile phone was the last thing they could sell to keep the life-saving treatment going. But three dialysis sessions later, they ran out of money and lost their rented home. With nowhere to go, the couple spent two nights at the KSRTC bus stand before taking refuge on a beach bench.

The plight of P K Suraj of Puthukulangara at West Hill Chungam and his wife Ramya, who had been living at Ambalappadi in Eranjikkal, highlights the crushing financial strain the couple has been under. Both had worked at private establishments but were forced to move into a rented house after financial difficulties left them without a home of their own.

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Their situation took a turn for the worse two years ago, when Suraj was diagnosed with kidney failure and began undergoing dialysis through his chest. Though he applied for assistance from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, Suraj did not receive any financial aid. With the couple unable to meet the cost of dialysis, the hospital authorities told him that treatment could not continue unless the arrears were cleared.

Although Suraj assured them that he would settle the dues once he received financial assistance, he was not allowed to continue treatment. Taking note of their plight, the Sahayikootam WhatsApp group stepped in and raised money for his dialysis. The group also helped arrange a procedure to shift the dialysis access from his chest to his left arm. The surgery was performed at IQRAA International Hospital & Research Centre, Kozhikode.

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Each dialysis session costs around Rs 900. Suraj needs four more sessions before he can avail himself of free dialysis under the CH Centre. With no money left to pay for the treatment until then, the couple was forced to sell their mobile phone.

Their troubles, however, only deepened when the landlord asked them to vacate the house after they failed to pay the rent. They left behind their clothes, utensils and other belongings, taking only Suraj’s medicines with them.With nowhere to return to after dialysis, the couple spent two nights at a resting facility at the KSRTC bus stand before moving to a beach bench.

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The loss of their phone also cut Suraj off from the organisations that had been helping him. It was during this period that Sahayikootam coordinator Shinoj Puliyoli spotted the couple at the beach and learnt about their plight. The collective soon arranged temporary accommodation for them at a lodge in Eranhipalam.

Contributions from several well-wishers also helped raise enough money to cover their rent for a few days.But the respite may be short-lived. Once the money runs out, the couple could once again be left without a roof over their heads.