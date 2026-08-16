Kannur: Koothuparamba police arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a private bus conductor after the latter refused to accept the fare through Google Pay.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon aboard the Sun Star bus (KL 58 TC 7229), which operates on the Koothuparamba–Panur–Thalassery route.

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According to police, when the bus reached Paral, the accused, Rameesh, a native of Kannur city, told conductor Raghavan V, 72, of Pookkod, that he could pay the fare only through Google Pay. When the conductor told him that digital payment was not available, Rameesh became angry and assaulted him.

Rameesh blocked the conductor, slapped him in the face and pushed him. According to the FIR, Raghavan suffered serious injuries, including fractures to his nose and right palm.

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Other passengers restrained Rameesh and alerted the police, who took him into custody. Police recorded his arrest, and he was later released on station bail. Raghavan is undergoing treatment at the Kuthuparamba Taluk Hospital.

Police have registered a case against Rameesh under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).