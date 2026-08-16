The owner of Dr Raju Davis International School and Sainik School, Mala, has come under fire after telling parents that students who did not attend the school's Independence Day celebrations should "go to some other country like Pakistan" and "do not deserve to live here." Raju Davis also threatened to bar the students from classes.

However, when contacted by Onmanorama, Davis said he did not intend his remarks to have a communal connotation but had made them out of emotion. "I am withdrawing the statement and am saddened that it has caused pain to people," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davis made remarks in a voice clip posted in the school's WhatsApp group. In the clip, he is allegedly heard telling parents that two events were organised at the school on Saturday. "Dear parents, today was the country's Independence Day and two events were conducted at the school. The first was the celebration of India's Independence, because of which you are able to walk with freedom. The second was the investiture ceremony," he said.

Davis said he had arranged buses on all routes at a cost of ₹1 lakh to ensure that students could attend the events. "I could have put this money in my pocket, but I wanted the children to be aware of the freedom struggle, how we gained our freedom and the importance of Independence Day. But more than half of the parents did not permit their children to come. These students will not be allowed to attend classes and will be made to stand outside for the first period. They need to meet me in person and give an explanation," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further criticised parents and students who did not attend the celebrations. "When the country celebrates Independence Day, not paying heed to it and sitting at home is outrageous. These people should go to some other country like Pakistan. They do not deserve to live here. They have no respect for the country," he added.

According to Mala police, no case has been registered yet as the parents have not filed a formal complaint. "IUML and SDPI have submitted petitions, which are being considered," police told Onmanorama. Meanwhile, the SFI held a protest march to the school, condemning Raju Davis' statements.

(To be updated after contacting Mr Davis)