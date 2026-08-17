The body of a 12-year-old boy from Karunagappally in Kollam, who had been reported missing, was recovered on Monday morning following an extensive search operation. The deceased was identified as Muhammed Bilal, son of Noushad, from Pada South in Ayanivelikkulangara.

The boy was reported missing on Saturday evening after he failed to return home. He had left home at around 4 pm to play with his friends. When he had not returned by 6 pm, as he usually did, his parents began searching the area and found his bicycle and clothes near the backwaters. They later learnt that he had not met his friends that evening.

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The family then alerted the police, following which the Karunagappally Fire and Rescue Services launched a search operation in the backwaters. A scuba team continued the search until 12.30 am on Sunday but had to suspend the operation due to poor visibility.

His body was recovered on Monday morning from near Kanetti Bridge. According to officials, the body was found a considerable distance from the spot where his belongings had been discovered.

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The police said inquest proceedings were under way, following which the body would be sent for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered under Section 57(1)(A) of the Kerala Police Act in connection with the boy's disappearance.