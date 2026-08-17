The Kalady police on Sunday arrested four SFI activists, including students from the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, based on a complaint filed by university Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas, accusing the students of assaulting her.

The alleged incident occurred on August 13, when the Vice-Chancellor was leaving the university after a syndicate meeting. A group of more than 18 SFI activists, including students of the university, allegedly obstructed the Vice-Chancellor, her personal staff and syndicate members outside the administrative block.

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The Vice-Chancellor alleged that when she attempted to leave, the protestors pushed her and pulled her hair, causing injuries. They also damaged her official vehicle as she was leaving the university around 7.15 pm, she said.

Apart from the physical assault, the incident caused her immense mental distress, she said, also stating that around 2.30 pm, the students had staged a symbolic funeral ritual for her as part of their protest.

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According to the police, some of the accused were not students of the university, but were enrolled in other colleges in the region.

Following the incident, the Kalady police registered a case against 19 individuals, including SFI activists, under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The sections invoked include those relating to unlawful assembly, rioting, wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement, assault or criminal force against a woman, and assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging official duties.