While many travel to global motor shows to spot rare supercars, automotive enthusiasts in Kerala need only look toward Thrissur. The private garage of the Kalyan Silks family houses some of the most exclusive, high-performance machines in the country. From a roaring Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica to the ultra-luxurious Mercedes-Maybach S680 and a menacing BMW XM, the collection is a masterpiece of speed, engineering, and style.

Image credit: Manorama Online

Speaking to Manorama Online, Advait Kalyan shares the fascinating journey behind his incredible passion for wheels. His love for automobiles was sparked early, watching his father and uncle drive. By the time he was in class 8, aged just 14, he was already learning the ropes—navigating a Volkswagen Polo GT in reverse and manoeuvring it inside their home compound. He kept a keen eye on the chauffeurs during family trips, absorbing their driving habits. Once he turned 18 and secured his driving licence, he took to the open roads. He graduated through a Polo GT, Mahindra Thar, and a BMW 3 Series before finally stepping into the world of elite performance cars. Interestingly, for his everyday errands and navigating the tight streets of Thrissur, he relies on a nimble Volkswagen Golf.

Image credit: Manorama Online

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Kerala's first Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

The crown jewel of this collection is a striking Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, powered by a roaring 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine that pumps out 640 HP. This is not just any Huracan; it was the first Tecnica to hit the roads of Kerala. It also marks the end of an era as one of the last naturally aspirated V10 models from the iconic Italian stable. Despite its track-focused DNA, Advait insists it is a brilliant long-distance cruiser. With driving modes like Strada, Sport, and Corsa dynamically altering the digital instrument cluster and car behaviour, he has already racked up nearly 10,000 kilometres in just seven months, including three solo road trips from Thrissur to Bengaluru.

The 'Mafia Spec' BMW XM

For daily driving when a supercar isn't quite practical, Advait turns to his imposing BMW XM. The performance division's aggressive plug-in hybrid SUV pairs a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with a powerful electric motor. But stock performance was not enough. Advait has given this V8 brute a Stage 1 ECU tune, raising its output to a monstrous 800 BHP. Featuring a pristine white body with contrasting black design elements, he lovingly calls it his 'Mafia Spec' SUV. The interior is equally dramatic, finished with Alcantara headliners and extensive carbon fibre trims.

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The royal lounge: Mercedes-Maybach S680 V12

When it comes to family travel, nothing beats the ultimate comfort of the Mercedes-Maybach S680. Primarily used by Advait's father and grandfather, this land yacht is powered by a massive 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 engine—the largest motor in the garage. While it possesses incredible power, the real experience is enjoyed from the rear seat. Reclining executive lounge seats, an integrated refrigerator, and a state-of-the-art Burmester high-end sound system make every journey feel like first-class air travel. Advait notes that while it easily rivals elite marques like Rolls-Royce and Bentley in luxury, its cutting-edge technology gives it a distinct edge.

Image credit: Manorama Online

The two-wheeled crown: BMW S1000RR M Sport

Convincing his family to let him buy a superbike was no easy feat, given their concerns over safety on public roads. Only after promising to ride responsibly and sparingly did Advait get the green light to bring home his dream bike: the BMW S1000RR M Sport. Having ridden several superbikes in the past, owning one is a different thrill altogether. Powered by a 999cc four-cylinder engine generating a terrifying 200 BHP, it is one of the most powerful production superbikes in the world, which Advait ensures he only rides with complete safety gear and absolute caution.