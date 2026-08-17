Kannur: A man allegedly tried to kill his wife by setting her on fire in in Karivellur near Payyanur. Her mother, who tried to stop him, was also injured. The victims, Prajisha (37) and her mother Padmini (56), suffered serious injuries and were shifted to hospital.

The accused, Sanal, also suffered burns and is in hospital as well.

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Sanal and Prajisha were living separately for some time. Around 10 pm on Sunday, Sanal went to Prajisha's house with a can of petrol. Police said he set her on fire after dousing her with the petrol. Padmini, Prajisha's mother, tried to stop Sanal, as a result of which she suffered burns as well. Preliminary indications suggest that Prajisha had filed a divorce petition against Sanal, which angered him and led to the crime.

An FIR has been registered at the Payyanur Police Station under sections 109(1), 331(7), and 118(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertain to serious offences involving attempt to murder, house-trespass with grievous hurt, and causing grievous hurt via dangerous weapons.