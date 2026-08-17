With the arrival of Atham, Kerala has officially entered into the festive spirit of Onam. While families prepare to lay out vibrant flower carpets (pookkalam) and welcome the spirit of their legendary king, a unique initiative in Palakkad is helping devotees elevate their festive mood. Karthika Sunil, a resident of Thumbayil house in Vadakkethara, Melarkode, has introduced meticulously handcrafted clay-style statues of King Mahabali to add a special touch to this year's celebrations.

Traditionally, Onam celebrations involve installing 'Onathappan'—pyramid-like clay structures representing Thrikkakara Appan or Lord Vishnu—amidst the floral designs. However, as naturally sourced clay has become increasingly scarce across the state, sourcing these traditional representations has become a challenge for many urban households. Sensing a gap in the festive market, Karthika embarked on an ambitious journey to create something even more visually striking: a dedicated figurine of King Mahabali himself.

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The idea sparked during the previous year's Onam when Karthika tried in vain to purchase a Mahabali statue for her own home. Having searched the length and breadth of Kerala without success, she decided to take matters into her own hands. In April, she launched an intensive search for sculptors capable of executing her vision. Her search eventually led her to Salem in Tamil Nadu, where she found a Rajasthani artisan specialised in figurine crafting. Recognising his skill, she managed to bring him down to her village in Melarkode to begin work.

The biggest challenge lay ahead: there was no existing mould for a Mahabali statue in the commercial market. Unperturbed, Karthika took to the drawing board. She designed a sketch of the legendary king, incorporating the iconic pot belly, a majestic handlebar moustache, and the traditional palm-leaf umbrella (ola kuda). Based on this custom drawing, they engineered a brand-new mould. To achieve the perfect three-dimensional finish, the statue's arms were sculpted and attached separately to the main body.

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Standing at an impressive height of 1.5 feet, these beautiful Mahabali statues are durable enough to serve as year-round home decor. Rather than being discarded after the 10-day festival, they can easily find a place in living room showcases. Karthika believes this is the first time such detailed Mahabali figurines have been locally manufactured and marketed in Kerala, bridging the gap between old-world tradition and modern home aesthetics.