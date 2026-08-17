The body of a Delhi man who went missing at Thamban Kadavu beach in Thalikulam on Sunday was recovered on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Ameer.

Ameer, who was working in Tirur, Tamil Nadu, went missing while at the beach with a group of five people. He was playing with his friends when strong currents swept him away from the shore.

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The Vadanapally police and the Coast Guard reached the spot and launched a search operation. His body was recovered on Monday morning and shifted to the MI (Mary Immaculate) Mission Hospital.

Residents said the stretch of beach is known for strong currents and has previously posed a danger to visitors.