With service roads on the National Highways getting waterlogged, the Local self-government institutions will undertake drainage connectivity works in Kerala, and it will be funded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Severe flooding in low-lying areas adjacent to NH stretches and service roads has been reported in many places in Kerala, triggering public outrage and disruption of traffic. Residents in Alappuzha had blocked the road after their houses were flooded due to lack of drainage on the Alappuzha bypass. Complaints had also arisen from other places.

An initial assessment showed that several existing cross-drainage structures and culverts on the National Highways are presently not connected to functional natural drains or suitable outfalls beyond the National Highway Right of Way (RoW). Consequently, storm water discharged through such structures accumulates in adjoining low-lying areas, resulting in localised waterlogging, inconvenience to the public and damage to public and private properties.

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PWD Minister P K Basheer convened a meeting in June 2026, and the issues were brought to the notice of the NHAI. Another meeting was convened in July 2026 by Chief Minister V D Satheesan. At the meeting, the NHAI informed that it was willing to provide financial assistance for execution of drainage connectivity works beyond the National Highway Right of Way under the Deposit Work mechanism. NHAI further informed that, as these works fall outside the notified National Highway Right of Way, the Authority is not empowered to execute such works directly.

It was decided that the LSGD will undertake drainage connectivity works outside the NH Right of Way under the coordination of the District Administration and the NHAI will provide financial assistance under the Deposit Work scheme.

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The Government has assessed that while NHAI is responsible for construction, operation and maintenance of NH within the notified Right of Way, the drainage channels, natural drains and outfalls beyond the Right of Way fall under the jurisdiction of the respective Local Self Government Institutions and other State Government Departments.

The Government has approved a uniform policy framework for identification, planning, funding and execution of drainage connectivity works so as to ensure timely mitigation of waterlogging in areas adjoining National Highways through coordinated action by various departments.

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As per the framework, the Executive Engineer of the LSGD will be the Nodal Officer. After consultations, the officials will prepare a drainage connectivity plan which will be based on catchment characteristics, anticipated discharge and the design standards. The proposal will be forwarded to the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) of NHAI for examination and further processing. The NHAI will deposit the approved amount with the District Collector, and works will be undertaken by the LSGD.

The NHAI has sanctioned ₹42.6 crore to address persistent waterlogging and flooding issues along National Highway 66 in the Kollam and Alappuzha districts. Recognising that several drainage concerns originate beyond the National Highway boundary due to blocked natural drains, shifting land-use patterns and inadequate connectivity to nearby discharge channels, NHAI has decided to bear the full cost of linking highway outfalls to the nearest natural drains and water channels, according to a press note.

Under the sanctioned budget, ₹14.05 crore has been allocated for Alappuzha district and ₹28.55 crore for Kollam district. The allocated amount will be utilised for drainage-related activities along the Paravoor-to-Kottukulangara and Kottukulangara-to-Kollam border stretches of NH-66.

The project will bring immediate relief to residents and commuters in key waterlogging-prone areas, including Punnapra, Ambalappuzha, Haripad, Kayamkulam, Oachira, Karunagappally and Chavara.