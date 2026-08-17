Kerala is gearing up to launch the second phase of Operation Toofan immediately after Onam, and this time, homemakers are turning into warriors. Transitioning from the initial police-led crackdown to a community-focused grassroots movement, this phase will be executed in close coordination with the local self-government department.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and Local Self Government Minister KM Shaji recently met to finalise the blueprint for this massive public campaign. At the heart of the initiative is the formation of a widespread popular front. Special Grama Sabhas will be convened to design localised anti-drug action plans, while newly designated Toofan Warriors will be stationed at the panchayat level to quietly report drug peddling and usage to law enforcement.

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This door-to-door drive plans to tap into Kerala's powerful community networks, mobilising the three-tier panchayat system, Kudumbashree, Haritha Karma Sena, Asha workers, as well as various women and youth organisations. By putting homemakers at the forefront of this fight, the government aims to turn every household into an active shield against substance abuse.

Targeting supply chains at the source

The Kerala Police have already mapped out critical transit corridors of narcotic substances entering the state. Major manufacturing and distribution hotspots have been identified along the Andhra-Odisha border and within Bengaluru. To effectively choke these networks, the Kerala government has formally requested intelligence sharing and operational support from the respective state governments.

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Operation Toofan: The narco hunt at 75 days

The state's aggressive anti-drug offensive has officially completed 75 days of targeted operations. Below is a breakdown of the enforcement and community mobilisation figures recorded during this period:

• Arrests and cases: Law enforcement agencies have registered 9,047 cases and arrested 9,757 individuals linked to drug distribution.

• Contraband seized:

- MDMA: 7.46 kg seized (with a street value starting at approximately ₹3,000 per gram)

- Ganja (Marijuana): 958.107 kg seized (with street prices starting from ₹100 per gram)

- Hashish oil: 4.72 kg seized (retailed between ₹1,500 and ₹2,000 per gram)

- Ganja plants: 1,880 plants detected and uprooted

• Grassroots engagement:

- Awareness classes: 8,929 sessions conducted

- Counselling sessions: 559 individual sessions organised

- Student campaigns: 6,421 anti-drug programmes hosted across schools and colleges.