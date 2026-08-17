Kozhikode: A Sub-Inspector attached to the Nadakkavu police station was allegedly attacked by a man during night patrolling in Kozhikode city just past midnight on Sunday. The officer, identified as SI Shibu KK, sustained minor injuries in the incident, which occurred near Azhakodi Road at Arayidathupalam.

Police nabbed Sujith, 35, a native of Puthiyappa, in connection with the attack. They took him into custody after the incident and are questioning him.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, a team led by Shibu was on night patrol when they received information about a man creating a disturbance and attacking people at a house in the Arayidathupalam area. Acting on the information, the police team reached the spot and found Sujith standing near Azhakodi Road junction with bleeding injuries.

The police decided to take him to hospital in an ambulance. However, while the team was attempting to shift him, Sujith is said to have attacked and injured the SI. Nadakkavu police said the injuries sustained by the SI were minor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, police are investigating the circumstances that caused Sujith's injuries before the police arrived at the scene. The exact sequence of events and the reason for his violent behaviour are being examined.