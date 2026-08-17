In a recent move, the Kerala Police announced that pregnant police personnel would no longer be required to wear the prescribed uniform while on duty, citing the practical difficulties of performing official duties.

After examining the matter in the light of existing norms and policies followed in other states, the police department issued a circular permitting pregnant police personnel to wear alternative, maternity-friendly uniforms.

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During pregnancy, officers may instead wear a khaki salwar kameez and shawl, along with sandals. The circular also clarified that the alternative uniform is optional and not mandatory.

However, the existing uniform rules will continue to apply to women IPS officers.

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The decision was taken in consideration of the constitutional principles embodied in Articles 15(3) and 21 of the Constitution of India.

Until the circular was issued, the existing rules and orders in the state did not contain any specific provisions regarding uniforms for women police personnel during pregnancy or the post-natal period.