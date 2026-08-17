General Education Minister N Samsudheen on Sunday announced that students at schools across Kerala will be permitted to wear colour dress during Onam celebrations.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post, in which the minister called on students to make Onam 'colourful'. He added that students would be allowed to wear clothes other than their school uniforms on August 21, when schools across the state celebrate Onam.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that the Director of General Education had been entrusted with issuing the necessary directions.

Meanwhile, the Onam festivities across the state began on Sunday with the Athachamayam celebrations in Thrippunithura, Kochi. The celebrations are traditionally held on Atham, the first day of the 10-day period leading up to Onam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state has also taken various measures in preparation for the festival. With Onam celebrations typically featuring elaborate feasts, the Food Safety Department has intensified inspections across Kerala to ensure the quality and safety of food products.