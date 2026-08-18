The Malayalam Mission library, sanctioned by the Kerala government for the Benin Malayalam Mission Club in West Africa, has been officially handed over to the Indian International School, Benin (IISB) as part of India's Independence Day celebrations on 15 August.

Hareesh Nair, World Malayali Federation (WMF) Board of Directors member and Africa Coordinator for the Kerala Government's Malayalam Mission, handed over the keys of the library to Gobind Manglani, Chairman of IISB and the Honorary Consul General of India to Benin.

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The event was attended by Malayalam Mission teachers Anupama and Manju, IISB Principal Jyotika, WMF Benin National Council President Arun, WMF Benin Treasurer Jiji, along with other community leaders and students of the Malayalam Mission.

Expressing his appreciation, Gobind Manglani remarked that the new library would play a key role in cultivating an interest in the Malayalam language and its rich literature among young minds. He added that the facility would significantly help encourage reading habits among diaspora children. The school management expressed their deep gratitude to the Kerala government's Malayalam Mission and all those who worked to make this library a reality.