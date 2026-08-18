The much-anticipated bridge connecting Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts is fast becoming a reality, with 45 per cent of the construction work now complete. Built at an estimated cost of ₹32.48 crore, the Kumbalangi bridge promises to significantly bolster connectivity between the two major coastal districts of Kerala.

The project is funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), operating under the Public Works Department (PWD), is supervising the construction. The work commenced after the initial construction of the main bridge structures, approach roads, and temporary boat jetties on either side of the backwaters.

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The engineering team has successfully laid 58 concrete piles across nine piers, with each pier supported by six concrete piles driven 60 to 65 metres deep into the lake bed. Of these, concrete pile caps have already been installed on six piers, leaving only three more to be completed. Two of these remaining pile caps are located in the deep waters of the lake. High water levels caused by recent monsoon rains temporarily halted the installation of these underwater pile caps. However, workers are waiting for low tide and lower water levels to bind the reinforcement steel and cast the concrete for these remaining caps. Once the pile caps are secure, steel N-girders will be installed.

The Kumbalangi bridge under construction (Photo: Manorama)

To ensure seamless transit, high-quality Bituminous Macadam Bituminous Concrete (BMBC) standard approach roads are being developed on both sides. This includes a 110-metre stretch on the Kumbalangi side and a 136-metre stretch on the Aroor side. Despite the steady progress, the project faced a 90-day delay due to several factors, including heavy monsoon showers, challenges in relocating the local junkar (ferry) service, and the temporary departure of migrant workers who returned home for the general elections. Construction is now back on track to complete this vital transport link as swiftly as possible.