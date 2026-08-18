Malappuram: The presence of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and Kondotty Block Panchayat president PKC Abdurahman at a cleaning drive organised by Seva Bharathi in Puthukkode near Vazhayoor has triggered a political controversy.

Abdurahman, a former general secretary of the IUML’s Kondotty mandalam committee, was seen posing for a photograph with volunteers engaged in the cleaning activity on August 15. The photograph later circulated widely on social media, drawing criticism from rival political parties and prompting speculation about his association with the organisation.

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In an explanatory note posted on social media, Abdurahman denied reports that he had inaugurated the Seva Bharathi programme. He said the photograph was taken after he stopped at the spot while travelling to Puthukkode GLP School in Cherukavu Grama Panchayat to inaugurate an Independence Day programme.

According to Abdurahman, he noticed around 15–20 people clearing grass, bushes and waste from both sides of the Ramanattukara–Puthukkode road, about 100 metres before the school.

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“I asked the driver to slow down and stop the vehicle. Immediately, two people I know, Mani and Babu, came over and asked me to get down from the vehicle and have a look at their work. I got down, observed their activities, and one of them asked me to join them for a photograph,” he said.

Abdurahman maintained that there were no boards or banners at the location indicating that the cleaning drive was organised by the BJP or Seva Bharathi. He also said the people involved did not tell him that the activity was a Seva Bharathi programme. “As a public representative, I stood with them for a photograph simply considering it a good initiative being undertaken by a group of people,” he said.

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The IUML leader further clarified that he was neither invited to inaugurate any Seva Bharathi service activity nor did he participate as the chief guest or inaugurator of such a programme. He described reports linking him with the RSS as a “malicious attempt” to defame him and the IUML.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Abdurahman said he had personally contacted senior party leaders, including IUML state general secretary PMA Salam, E T Mohammed Basheer MP and district secretary Abdul Hameed, regarding the controversy.

He also denied reports that the party had sought an explanation from him. “I contacted the party leaders myself, and they suggested that I post an explanatory note on social media,” he said.

Abdurahman added that Seva Bharathi representatives had informed him that they would issue a formal statement explaining what happened on the day, which, he said, would further clarify the circumstances surrounding the photograph.