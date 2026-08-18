Supplyco has reduced subsidised coconut oil prices to £2.29 per litre for Onam, following recommendations and ministerial directions, requiring a ration card for purchase.

Supplyco has reduced subsidised coconut oil prices to £2.29 per litre for Onam, following recommendations and ministerial directions, requiring a ration card for purchase.

Supplyco has reduced subsidised coconut oil prices to £2.29 per litre for Onam, following recommendations and ministerial directions, requiring a ration card for purchase.

Thiruvananthapuram: Supplyco has reduced the price of Sabari subsidised coconut oil at its outlets and Onam markets ahead of the festival.

The price has been cut from ₹249 to ₹229 per litre following a recommendation by the Supplyco managing director and directions from Minister Anoop Jacob.

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The oil is sold as a one-litre pack comprising 500 ml of subsidised coconut oil and 500 ml of non-subsidised oil. The price of the 500 ml subsidised portion has been reduced from ₹140 to ₹110. With the non-subsidised portion included, the total price reduction becomes ₹20 per litre.

As part of the Onam, subsidised products for two months, including September's allocation, are currently available at Supplyco outlets. A ration card is required to purchase subsidised products.

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