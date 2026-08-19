Thiruvananthapuram: People visiting government offices are entitled to more than just access to government services. Basic facilities such as seating and clean drinking water should also be made available, while officials are required to treat the public with courtesy and dignity.

‘Malayala Manorama’ had earlier reported about K. Manoj, Superintendent of Pampady Taluk Hospital, putting up a board in his office stating, “Special permission is not required to sit on the chairs provided here.” The message highlighted a basic aspect of citizen-friendly administration: facilities provided to the public at government offices are not favours, but one's basic rights.

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Information boards regarding the officials on duty should be displayed in every office. It should clearly mention the services available, the time required to provide each service and the official whom the public can approach for assistance.

The names and designations of officials should also be displayed prominently so that visitors can easily identify the officer responsible for a particular service. Government employees are expected to behave respectfully towards the public. Officials should use decent language while interacting with visitors, and assistance should not be unnecessarily denied or delayed.

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There should also be a system to ensure that public complaints are addressed within the prescribed timeframe. People should be informed of the status or outcome of their complaints within the stipulated period.

Basic amenities are an important part of this framework. Government offices should provide clean drinking water and adequate seating for visitors. Clean toilet facilities should also be available, with particular attention to the requirements of women and persons with disabilities.

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Accessibility is another key requirement. Government offices should have ramps and facilities such as walkers and wheelchairs to make it easier for senior citizens and persons with disabilities to access services.

Senior citizens and persons with disabilities should not be forced to stand in queues for services. Wherever possible, special counters should be provided. If such counters are not available, they should be given priority while accessing services. The public should also have the right to appeal when a service is not provided within the prescribed time limit. A mechanism should be in place for citizens to raise such complaints and seek appropriate action.

Officials responsible for delays in providing services can also be held accountable, with fines imposed as prescribed under the applicable rules.

These provisions aim to ensure that people visiting government offices receive services in a timely, accessible, and dignified manner. For citizens, a chair to sit on, clean drinking water and respectful treatment are not special privileges, but basic aspects of a public service system.