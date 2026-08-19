The Kerala government is willing to extend the school mid-day meal scheme, currently implemented for students up to Class 8, to the Plus Two level, General Education Minister N Samsudheen said on Wednesday. He was speaking at the state-level inauguration of the distribution of Onam special rice for school students.

The Centre had sought the state's opinion on extending the mid-day meal scheme under the centrally sponsored PM POSHAN programme to students from Classes 9 to 12. Kerala conveyed its consent at a meeting held in Delhi last month.

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“Food is a basic right of every citizen and must be protected in a welfare state,” the minister said. He added that the government aims to ensure a prosperous Onam for everyone and enable people to celebrate without financial difficulties. The minister also wished students success in their Onam examinations.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob, the chief guest at the event, said the free distribution of four kg of rice to around 23.5 lakh students in government and aided schools would benefit an equal number of families.

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A total of 905 metric tonnes of rice is being distributed to students through Supplyco on the initiative of the General Education Department.

The minister said the government was taking strong measures through the Civil Supplies Department, Consumerfed and the Agriculture Department to control price rises in the open market. He also said that 90% of the Onam kit distribution to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families had been completed and that the kits would be available at all ration shops in the coming days.

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Health Minister K Muraleedharan presided over the function held at Pattom Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram.

General Education Additional Director (General) R S Shibu welcomed the gathering. District Panchayat president V Priyadarshini, ward councillor Reshma C, Supplyco Thiruvananthapuram Regional Manager (in charge) S Ravikumar Nair, Pattom Government Girls HSS principal Dr K Lailas and headmaster S Sajeevkumar, among others, attended the event.