Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has announced the disbursal of social security and welfare pensions, Onam bonuses and various allowances ahead of the festival, with ₹1,105 crore sanctioned for pension payments to more than 65 lakh beneficiaries.

The August pensions will be distributed from August 19, earlier than the usual schedule of the 25th of every month. The government said the early payment was intended to help beneficiaries ahead of Onam.

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The Cabinet also approved ₹630 crore towards allowances and bonuses for government employees, teachers, part-time and contingent workers, service pensioners, ASHA and Anganwadi workers and others.

Among the other allocations announced are:

₹34 crore to clear Anganwadi pension arrears up to July 31, 2026

to clear Anganwadi pension arrears up to July 31, 2026 ₹310 crore to clear arrears in backward classes scholarships from the previous government

to clear arrears in backward classes scholarships from the previous government ₹200 crore to settle urgent financial liabilities under health schemes, including Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) and Arogya Kiranam

to settle urgent financial liabilities under health schemes, including Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) and Arogya Kiranam ₹150 crore to clear Paddy Receipt Sheet (PRS) arrears for paddy procured through SupplyCo up to July 31

to clear Paddy Receipt Sheet (PRS) arrears for paddy procured through SupplyCo up to July 31 ₹45 crore as Onam allowance for workers who completed 100 days under the employment guarantee scheme

as Onam allowance for workers who completed 100 days under the employment guarantee scheme ₹44 crore to pay school mid-day meal cooks in advance following a ₹1,000 increase in their wages

to pay school mid-day meal cooks in advance following a ₹1,000 increase in their wages ₹26 crore for the welfare of lottery sellers and agents, with their festival bonus increased to ₹1,000

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SupplyCo and Consumerfed have also been sanctioned ₹53 crore and ₹25 crore respectively for Onam market intervention, aimed at checking price rises and ensuring the availability of festival and subsidised items at lower prices.

The government also rejected allegations that Onam kits were being delayed or were unavailable. More than six lakh kits have been prepared against a demand of around 5.93 lakh, while over three lakh have already been delivered to ration shops. Around 75,000 kits have been distributed to card holders.

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The government said all 13 essential subsidised items were available at Maveli stores, with prices of 10 items lower than in 2025.

The measures, announced after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister V D Satheesan, are aimed at ensuring timely financial assistance and essential supplies ahead of Onam.