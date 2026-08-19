Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Tuesday accused the previous LDF government of failing to fulfil several obligations related to the Vizhinjam port, and said the UDF government would complete them soon.

Addressing a press conference, Satheesan said the economic benefits from the export-import (EXIM) operations that began at Vizhinjam on Tuesday would have been 100 times higher had road and rail connectivity to the port been ensured.

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“Under the Vizhinjam concession agreement, the government has several obligations, including ensuring road and rail connectivity to the port. During the last 10 years, the LDF government did not even move at the pace of a tortoise to ensure that,” he said.

Also Read Vande Mataram fallout: Union shipping minister refuses to attend Vizhinjam Port EXIM launch

He said the UDF government had, soon after assuming office, decided to allocate ₹3,000 crore for land acquisition for the ₹15,000-crore ring road project.

On rail connectivity, Satheesan said the state government had held discussions with the Union ministries of Ports, Railways and Surface Transport and would soon announce a timeline for completing the project.

The chief minister also dismissed reports that Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal skipped the Vizhinjam event over the Vande Mataram controversy. He said Sonowal could not attend because of urgent official work that came up at the last minute.

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Asked why the Opposition was absent from the event, Satheesan said, “You will have to ask them that. How would I know?”

Satheesan said the government's ambitious Mission Samudra project would help transform Kerala into a port city by connecting Cochin Port and 18 other minor ports in the state with Vizhinjam, which he described as a “gateway” close to the international shipping route.

The start of EXIM operations at Vizhinjam would allow Kerala to export indigenous products at lower cost and in less time, he said, urging the state to make the most of the opportunity.

The chief minister had inaugurated the EXIM operations and Mission Samudra earlier on Tuesday.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan inaugurates the full-scale export-import operations at Vizhinjam port and flags off the first EXIM container. Industries Minister P K Kunhalikutty is seen nearby. Photo: Special arrangement

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Govt unhappy over Vizhinjam share transfer

On the Vizhinjam port share transfer issue, Satheesan said the government had expressed its displeasure to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) for not informing it about the transaction before submitting details to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

“The very next day they sent a letter explaining that it was not a deliberate act and that they had only followed the same procedure adopted in Gujarat. They also apologised for it,” he said.

APSEZ announced in June that Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the world's largest shipping and logistics group, would acquire a 49% stake in Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL) for around $1.4 billion.

Government seeks to expedite NH work

Satheesan also said the government was taking steps to speed up the construction of national highways in the state.

“I have taken part in detailed discussions with officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regarding each section of the NH construction. The discussions are continuing under the leadership of the chief secretary on Tuesday and Wednesday to expedite the work,” he said.

The government has collected details of highway sections where construction is progressing slowly, facing problems or has drawn public complaints, and submitted them to the NHAI, he said.

“We will take steps to complete the construction work as fast as possible,” Satheesan added.