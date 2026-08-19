Thiruvananthapuram: A youth with special needs was allegedly assaulted by a four-member group of friends at Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram after he refused to engage in a sexual act, according to his complaint to the police.

The youth alleged that Jithu, Ramsy, Chipootti and another person were involved in the attack. He also told the police that the attackers partially shaved off his moustache and hair during the assault. According to Neyyanttinkara police, the incident took place on Monday evening at an unoccupied house belonging to Jithu. Chipootti took him to Jithu's house on a scooter.

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The youth alleged that he was tied to a chair, stripped and assaulted with a belt and an iron rod. He alleged that the attack was carried out after he refused to engage in an unnatural sexual act.

The attackers reportedly left the house around 10 pm. The youth managed to free himself at around 5 am and ran home. His family, who noticed injuries across his body, immediately took him to a hospital for treatment.

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Following a complaint from the family, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. The accused have been booked under sections 296(b), 126(2), 127, 133, 115(2), 118(1), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, indicating allegations involving obscene words/acts, wrongful restraint or confinement, assault or causing hurt, use of a dangerous weapon/means, and acting together with a common intention. They have been further charged under Section 92(b) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, which makes it a criminal offence to assault or use force against any person with a disability with the intent to dishonour them. The accused are said to have criminal backgrounds.