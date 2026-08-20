A five-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a resort in Paruthippully near Kottayi in Palakkad on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Rihan Ahamed, a native of Kodungallur. He is the son of Fayisa and Binas, both of whom are settled in the UK for work.

According to Kottayi police, Rihan was at the resort with his parents and seven-year-old elder brother on a leisure trip. The two children reportedly went outside when their parents' attention was diverted and fell into the swimming pool.

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The parents first noticed the elder son and rescued him. They later searched for Rihan and found him in the pool, police said. Both children were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Kuzhalmannam. Rihan was declared dead around 7.45 pm. His elder brother was discharged from the hospital after treatment.

Kottayi police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Further investigation is underway. The postmortem examination was completed and his funeral was held on Thursday afternoon, relatives said.