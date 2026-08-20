Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday raised the Mullaperiyar dam issue at the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting in Mahabalipuram, reiterating the State's demand for a new dam while offering to ensure Tamil Nadu receives its full share of water.

Satheesan said Kerala was willing to bear the entire cost of constructing a new Mullaperiyar dam, while Tamil Nadu could decide its design, location and oversee its construction.

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The proposal comes amid renewed differences between the two States over the 131-year-old dam. Tamil Nadu had revived the issue in its Budget Speech on August 5, when Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said the State government would pursue raising the Mullaperiyar dam's water level. The Supreme Court had allowed Tamil Nadu to raise the level to 142 feet in 2014.

Kerala had strongly objected to the proposal. Water Resources Minister Mons Joseph had, after consultations with Satheesan, said Kerala would not approve any move to increase the dam's height or water level beyond the permitted limit. He reiterated the State's position that the existing dam should be decommissioned and replaced with a new one.

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Kerala's position on Mullaperiyar has been framed around the principle of "water for Tamil Nadu, safety for Kerala". The dam is located in Kerala's Idukki district but is operated by Tamil Nadu and supplies water to large agricultural areas in the State's rain-shadow districts, including Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram.

Kerala has repeatedly raised concerns over the age and safety of the dam and the potential consequences of a breach for downstream areas. Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, has maintained that the dam is safe and has relied on the Supreme Court's permission to raise the water level to 142 feet.

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The latest dispute also comes against the backdrop of a pending dam safety audit and differences over the composition of the Comprehensive Dam Safety Evaluation Committee (CDSEC), which is tasked with inspecting the Mullaperiyar dam.

At Thursday's Southern Zonal Council meeting, Satheesan also sought regional cooperation for Kerala's Mission Samudra project, aimed at developing the State as a maritime economic hub centred on Vizhinjam, and demanded the withdrawal of recent amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.

He urged the Centre to implement one-third reservation for women in Parliament without increasing the overall strength of the House.

On healthcare funding, Satheesan said Kerala spent ₹1,493 crore on the Ayushman Bharat/KASP scheme last year but received only ₹151 crore from the National Health Authority. He sought state-specific premiums and a revision of Central assistance based on actual expenditure.

He also sought toll relief for KSRTC, cooperation from Karnataka and the Railway Ministry to finalise the Thalassery-Mysore and Nilambur-Nanjangud railway projects, and Central assistance for coastal erosion mitigation.

The Southern Zonal Council, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, comprises Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, along with the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. It serves as a forum for discussing inter-state and Centre-state issues.