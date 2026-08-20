Kalpetta: A 31-year-old man who was part of a group on a leisure trip to Kanthanpara Waterfalls near Meppadi has gone missing while bathing in the waterfall area, police said.

The missing man has been identified as Amal Vishnu, a native of Ayyankolly near Cheeral, according to Meppadi police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when Amal was reportedly bathing with other members of his group. He is suspected to have gone missing after being caught in strong currents.

Local residents and members of the group launched a search soon after the incident was reported. However, they could not trace him.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team from the Kalpetta Fire and Rescue Services later joined the search operation. Rescue personnel continued the search until late Thursday night despite poor visibility and difficult conditions.

Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel are continuing the search for Amal. Further details are awaited.