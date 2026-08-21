Malappuram: The Malappuram Excise Anti-Narcotics Squad seized one gram of MDMA, a highly potent synthetic drug, from a car parked near a college ground in Kondotty on Thursday evening. The seizure was made during intensified Excise surveillance operations at colleges across the district ahead of Onam.

According to Excise officials, three second-year undergraduate students, who were inside the car when the Excise team approached the vehicle, got out and fled the spot as they saw the Excise vehicle. The officials subsequently searched the car and found MDMA weighing nearly one gram inside. CCTV footage showing the students getting out of the car and fleeing the spot has also emerged on social media.

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The Excise Department has launched an investigation and have arraigned the three persons who fled the scene as accused. The car has been taken into custody.