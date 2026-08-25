A beautiful blend of cultures unfolded in Malappuram as the land of Lionel Messi found a new connection in Kerala. Marcos Javier Zuniga, a mechanical engineer from Buenos Aires, Argentina, exchanged vows with Varada Varma of the historic Manjeri Kovilakam in a traditional Kerala wedding ceremony.

Varada is the daughter of retired teacher KC Nandini Thampatty and K Gireesha Varma. She is currently pursuing her doctoral research in Astroparticle Physics at the Saint Martin University in Argentina, where she met Marcos. What started as a friendship during her academic journey in South America soon blossomed into love, culminating in their wedding in her hometown.

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Varada moved to Argentina to chase her scientific dreams. While navigating life in a new country, she met Marcos, and the two connected instantly. After mastering Spanish to seamlessly integrate into her life in Argentina, Varada is now playfully trying to teach Marcos the nuances of Malayalam, starting with basic conversational phrases.

The newlywed couple plan to extend their stay in Kerala to celebrate Onam with Varada's family before heading back to South America. For Marcos, experiencing the grand, vibrant festival in the heart of Malappuram is set to be another unforgettable cultural immersion. Family and friends gathered at Manjeri Kovilakam to bless the couple as they embark on this exciting new chapter of their lives.