In a joint operation conducted by the Chengannur Excise and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), three kilograms of unclaimed cannabis (ganja) were seized at Chengannur railway station. The recovery was made under 'Operation Thunder', an intensified anti-narcotics drive aimed at monitoring and curbing drug trafficking across railway networks and key transit points in Kerala.

The package containing the contraband was found abandoned in front of the cloakroom building on platform number one. Investigators suspect that the carrier, on sensing the presence of the joint inspection team, may have left the bag behind and escaped into the crowd.

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The raid was carried out by a coordinated team including Chengannur Excise Range Inspector V Sajeev and RPF Inspector Price Mathew. Other key members of the operation were RPF Constable Vipin, Assistant Excise Inspector (Grade) Jojen John, Binoy PR, Civil Excise Officers Sreekuttan and Amal KP, Women Civil Excise Officers Vijayalakshmi B and R Asha, and Civil Excise Officer Driver S Sreejith. A probe has been initiated to trace the origin of the contraband and identify the suspects behind the smuggling attempt.