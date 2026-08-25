As the state steps up preparations for Onam, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest forecasts cast a cloudy shadow over the festivities, with rainy weather predicted until Sunday.

The IMD has revised its alerts, issuing an orange alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts and a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts. The alerts will remain in place in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts on Wednesday.

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According to the IMD, rain or thundershowers are most likely to occur at most places in the state until Sunday. In light of the developing weather conditions, the IMD has issued warnings for heavy rainfall, strong winds and fishermen until Wednesday.

The weather conditions are due to a low-pressure area over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbouring regions.

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The intense spell of rain may reduce visibility and cause traffic congestion. Waterlogging, uprooting of trees and falling branches could further disrupt normal life and increase travel times in affected areas.

The weather agency has also warned of power outages, damage to vulnerable structures, flash floods and flooding in low-lying areas. It further cautioned that continued heavy rainfall could trigger landslides, mudslides and mudslips in vulnerable regions.