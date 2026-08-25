Kerala’s Keziah Liz Mejo has been crowned Miss Universe India 2026, earning the opportunity to represent the country at the 75th Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico in November.

The grand finale was held on August 23, bringing together contestants from across the country. Vaishnavi Ganesh of Tamil Nadu was named the first runner-up, while Anushri Satavlekar of Gujarat finished as the second runner-up.

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Mejo, a 19-year-old law student and model, emerged victorious after contestants were evaluated across various rounds that tested their talent, personality, confidence, communication skills and knowledge of Indian culture.

Calling the title a “great responsibility”, Mejo said representing India on an international platform was a matter of immense pride and honour.

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“Through this opportunity, I hope to showcase India’s diversity, culture, talent and the strength of its new generation to the world,” she said.

Nikhil Anand, owner of Miss Universe India, said the pageant aims to provide talented young women from across the country with a national platform to showcase their abilities, personality and leadership skills. He also thanked the local administration and people of Jaipur for their support and hospitality.

(With agency inputs)