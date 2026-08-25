Commuters travelling between Kannur and Wayanad districts in Kerala had a miraculous escape on Tuesday morning after a major landslide struck the Kottiyoor-Boys Town road. The incident occurred around 9 am near the Chekuthan Road stretch in Palchuram, bringing traffic to a complete standstill on this vital mountain pass.

Several vehicles passing through the corridor at the time of the landslide managed to halt just in time, avoiding what could have been a tragedy. The road, which is maintained by the Road Fund Board, remains entirely blocked as tonnes of mud, loose soil, and heavy boulders have washed down onto the motorway.

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Following the incident, the District Collector has directed emergency teams to deploy machinery and clear the debris to restore vehicular movement as quickly as possible. However, because of the substantial volume of soil and boulders covering the road, the restoration work is expected to take several hours. Officials have advised motorists to avoid the route entirely for the time being.

In the interim, travellers heading between Kannur and Wayanad are requested to use the Thalassery-Bavali interstate highway (specifically the Thalassery-Nedumpoyil-Periya-Mananthavady road). Authorities are maintaining a strict vigil on the ghat section as intermittent rains continue to raise concerns over further landslips.