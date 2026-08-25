Pookalams are a familiar sight during Onam, but a Malayali family in Bengaluru is giving the traditional floral carpets a different twist each year by building them around a theme. This year, the family has chosen Ashta Lakshmi, depicting the eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi, with each day bringing a new design and message.

Rajeev D Nair, senior managing director at Accenture and a native of Ernakulam, said the idea behind the theme-based pookalams was to spread positivity and inspire more people.

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"Once we started creating pookalams, people began asking us for updates on each day's theme. So, along with the flower carpets, we are sharing a message as well, explaining the theme and its significance," he said.

The family began this year's series with Adi Lakshmi, with a lotus at the centre of the pookalam, representing peace, faith, contentment and inner strength, Rajeev said.

Day 3: Dhanya Lakshmi (Left), Day 4: Gaja Lakshmi. Photo: Special Arrangement

The second day featured Dhana Lakshmi, the giver of wealth. A kalasha overflowing with gold coins at the centre represented material abundance, while conveying the message that wealth is most meaningful when it becomes a means of security, generosity, opportunity and well-being, he added.

The third pookalam depicted Dhanya Lakshmi, the giver of grain. Representing food, agriculture and nourishment, the design highlighted the idea that prosperity is not merely about wealth but also about having enough to nourish families and communities.

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Gaja Lakshmi was the theme on the fourth day. Traditionally associated with royal power, abundance, fertility and prosperity, Gaja Lakshmi is depicted with elephants pouring water towards the goddess, he added.

1. Santhana Lakshmi (Left), Dhairya Lakshmi. Photo: Special Arrangement

On the fifth day, the family portrayed Santhana Lakshmi, the bestower of progeny. The sixth pookalam featured Dhairya Lakshmi, the bestower of courage and strength. The seventh design depicted Vijaya Lakshmi, the giver of victory. The eighth day featured Vidya Lakshmi, the bestower of knowledge and the true wealth.

For the family, creating themed pookalams has been an Onam tradition for the past three to four years. The idea has evolved each year, with the family previously doing themes such as the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu and Kerala temples.

"In 2020, we did 10 days of incarnations of Lord Vishnu. We did that along with our family friends. Then, the next year, we did ten days of temples in Kerala, from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur," Rajeev said.

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His daughter Nirupama, who now works in London, played an important role in developing the designs in the initial years. "My daughter draws, so she initially planned everything and we followed along," he said.

Today, Rajeev, his wife Rajalakshmi and their son Madhav work together on the pookalams. Rajalakshmi, who is also a managing director at Accenture, researched and selected this year's Ashta Lakshmi theme.

Day 7: Vijaya Lakshmi (Left), Day 8: Vidya Lakshmi. Photo: Special Arrangement

"We prepare the design the day before and the next day we put the flowers. Our neighbours come to visit the flower carpets and friends wait eagerly for the latest pictures and video updates along with the message behind them," Rajeev said.