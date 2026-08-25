Thiruvananthapuram: Supplyco's sales during the Onam season have crossed ₹422.17 crore, up from ₹385.42 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The latest figure, recorded till 4 pm on Tuesday, covers the 35-day period from July 22 to August 25. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Anoop Jacob said that this marks a recent record for the state-run retail chain.

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Supplyco recorded sales of ₹350.21 crore in just 25 days from August 1 to August 25 this year. Of this, subsidised items accounted for ₹125.67 crore, while non-subsidised items contributed ₹224.67 crore.

During the corresponding 35-day period last year, sales of subsidised items stood at ₹180.03 crore and non-subsidised items at ₹205.11 crore.

Officials attributed the surge in sales to increased dependence on Supplyco, despite prices of most subsidised items being kept unchanged and several essential commodities being offered at lower rates than during last Onam.

Supplyco and Consumerfed outlets offered 13 subsidised items without a price increase. Subsidised rates were also reduced for essential commodities including green gram, black gram, chickpeas, cowpeas and tur dal.

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The price of Sabari subsidised coconut oil was reduced by ₹20 per litre, from ₹249 to ₹229. Coconut oil alone accounted for around ₹100 crore in sales during last year's Onam season.

The government also allowed consumers to purchase the subsidised items for August and September together using their ration cards. Supplyco said adequate stocks were maintained at its outlets, addressing the shortage of commodities seen in previous years.

Among subsidised products, pulses recorded sales of ₹43.83 crore, followed by coconut oil at ₹51.64 crore, rice varieties including Jaya, Matta, Kuruvai and raw rice at ₹31.21 crore, spices including chilli and coriander at ₹14.14 crore, and sugar at ₹8.36 crore.

As part of the Onam season, Supplyco has organised three mega trade fairs, 11 district fairs and 126 assembly-level fairs.

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The distribution of 5,93,408 free Onam kits was completed four days before Thiruvonam. This includes 8,902 kits distributed to welfare institutions and 5,51,164 kits handed over to ration card holders so far, against a total demand of 6,02,310 kits.

Supplyco has also arranged a free KSRTC AC low-floor circular bus service on the Vyttila-Kaloor-Vyttila route for customers visiting its Onam mega trade fair at Kaloor in Ernakulam.

Anoop Jacob said the achievement was noteworthy given the relatively short period in which the sales target was reached, and described it as a recent record for Supplyco.