Malayalis across the globe are celebrating Thiruvonam on Wednesday, marking the annual return of the mythical Asura king Maveli, also known as Mahabali, who is believed to have ruled Kerala in a golden era.

Temples across the state have been witnessing a rush of devotees since early morning, with special rituals and offerings arranged for the festival. Kerala has also seen a heavy influx of people living outside the state returning to their native places over the past two days. Traffic was affected at several places on Tuesday, with vehicular movement along the Thamarassery Ghat Road connecting Kozhikode and Wayanad particularly disrupted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Extensive celebrations have been organised at various locations across the state. However, rain could dampen the festivities, with several parts of Kerala receiving heavy showers since Wednesday morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon remains vigorous over Kerala, with rain or thundershowers likely across the state until August 31. Thiruvananthapuram city and nearby areas are also expected to experience generally cloudy skies with a few spells of rain or thundershowers on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six districts - Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod - were placed under a yellow alert, with heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm expected in 24 hours.

A thunderstorm warning is also in place for Wednesday. Squally weather, with winds of 35-45 kmph gusting up to 55 kmph, is likely along and off the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the affected sea areas during the warning period.