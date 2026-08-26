Kannur: A 21-year-old college student, Shahid, was run over by a car when he was walking alongside the road after getting down at the wrong railway station in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Shahid, a resident of Nirathumpalam in Mayyil and his friend, Shibil, 21, from Thiruvattoor, sustained severe injuries after they were hit by a speeding car. While Shahid succumbed to his injuries, Shibil is currently undergoing treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College.

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Missed stop leads to tragedy

Both Shahid and Shibil were students at Vadisiyya College in Kollam. They were travelling back home for the Nabidinam holiday and were supposed to alight at the Kannur railway station. However, the duo fell asleep during the journey and woke up only when the train reached Payyannur railway station around 1.30 am. After alighting, they hired a car to reach Payyannur town.

Hit-and-run horror

From there, seeking a ride to get back home, the two students were walking along the national highway near a petrol pump in Perumba around 2.30 am when a speeding car mowed them down. The driver fled the scene, hitting a scooter further down the Perumba national highway. Locals and emergency responders rushed the injured youngsters to a nearby hospital before transferring them to the Pariyaram Medical College, where Shahid breathed his last.

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Police investigation

The local police have since seized the vehicle involved in the crash. Local residents alleged that the occupants of the car were driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the collision.

Shahid was the son of Muhammad Kunhi Moulavi and Sakeena, and is survived by his sister, Fathima. He was also serving as the General Secretary of the Sunni Students Federation (SSF) Nirathumpalam unit.