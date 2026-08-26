The Venmani police in Alappuzha arrested three men in connection with a hit-and-run incident in which four nine-year-old boys participating in a Prophet’s Day rally were injured. The accused were Anudev, 31, and Abin S, 27, of Mezhuvelil in Pathanamthitta, and Anuraj, 28, of Venmani.

The incident occurred around 5 pm on Tuesday at Kollakadavu Junction in Cheriyanadu, where a Prophet’s Day procession organised by the Muslim Jama-Ath Masjid, Kollakadavu, was passing through. Police and volunteers were deployed at the junction to regulate traffic and facilitate the procession.

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Videos of the incident circulating on social media show the car moving through the procession. Since it approached from the same direction as the rally, the children at the front did not immediately notice the vehicle. The car allegedly came at high speed, prompting locals and volunteers to shout and try to move the children out of its path. Some of the children were hit and fell on the road.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Anudev, the first accused, was under the influence of alcohol while driving the car bearing registration plates 'KL-41 P 2757'. Anuraj and Abin, who were travelling as passengers, were also under the influence of alcohol. The FIR states that the car was being driven at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner on the Kollam–Theni road.

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When the car reached the junction, procession organisers reportedly signalled the driver to stop to allow the rally to pass. According to the police, Anuraj and Abin told Anudev, “Don’t stop the car, drive on, drive on.” Anudev continued driving and hit the four boys.

The injured children have been identified as Muhammed Shahabas, Haroon, Basith and Basil, all nine-year-olds from Cheruvaloor in Cheriyanadu. Shahabas suffered a minor injury to his right hand while Haroon has swelling in his right leg. Basith has a swelling below his right knee. All four complained of severe pain as well.

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The FIR states that the accused failed to provide first aid to the injured children and fled the scene without stopping.

“The cops who were on duty at the junction overseeing the traffic arrangements and procession immediately stepped in and informed the station. With the information of the direction to which the car was headed, a team from the station chased down the car and took the accused into custody when the vehicle just crossed the border and entered into the neighbouring Thazhakkara panchayat,” a Venmani police officer said. The officer added that the children's injuries were minor and were mostly caused by the fall.

The three accused were later medically examined and formally arrested. They are expected to be produced before court and remanded in judicial custody soon.

They were booked under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving) and 125(a) (rash or negligent acts endangering human life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 184 (dangerous driving), 185 (driving under the influence of alcohol), 132(1), 134(A) and 134(B) of the Motor Vehicles Act, relating to a driver's duties to stop after an accident, provide assistance and information, secure medical aid for injured persons and report the incident to the authorities.